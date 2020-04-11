|
|
William Andy Franke Sr., of Randolph, was called home to be with his late wife and son on April 7, 2020, at the age of 79. A lifelong resident of Randolph, Andy grew up learning all about the importance of family values and hard work on the family farm on Canton Street. He attended Brockton Trade school, where he studied carpentry and then he continued on with his education years later at the Fire Academy. Andy was a retired Randolph firefighter and also a floor and tile installer for over 50 years working hard his whole life to provide everything for his family. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband and amazing father. He was always there to help with whatever people needed him for. He was a Jack of all trades and could always be found building or fixing something, a repair man was never called to his house. He was a strong, sensible, down to earth and courageous man who dealt with many things in his life but always with his head on straight and dealing with every situation pragmatically. A devoted husband, father and friend to everyone, he will truly be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Andy was the husband of the late Valerie M. (Sakowitz); loving father of Beth Franke and her husband Shawn Garneau of NH and the late William A. Franke Jr.; devoted brother of Donald Franke of ME and the late Elizabeth "Tootsie" Conlon and Arthur "Skipper" Franke. Also survived by a close family friend, Mike O'Neil of Randolph. Andy's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020