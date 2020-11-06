William A. "Bill" Horsch, 94, of Rockland, formerly of South Weymouth, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 4, 2020. He was a World War II veteran completing twenty years of active service in the United States Navy, retiring in 1962 as a Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician. He served at many stations during WWII, with Air Group 75 on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Mediterranean, and then served at NAS Squantum, NAS South Weymouth, NAS Los Alamitos, CA and NAS Minneapolis, MN. Upon retiring, Bill worked as an administrator for Honeywell Field Engineering Division of Honeywell Computer Group. He managed the Administrative Department during the growth from four hundred employees to four thousand employees in the Field Engineering Division. He retired after twenty years of service with Honeywell. Bill was the curator of the Shea Field Naval Aviation Historical Museum at the former Naval Air Station, South Weymouth. The museum highlights the development and operation of the Naval Air Stations at Squantum and South Weymouth from inception to closing. He was a member of the Association of Naval Aviation Patriot Squadron He was a former member of the Rockland Finance, Rockland Industrial Development Committee, Rockland Development Finance Authority and a Rockland Library trustee. Bill enjoyed camping with his family, gardening and restoring his two hundred year old home. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jennie M. (Sassi) Horsch; two sons, William A. Horsch (Lucky) of Hinsdale NH, Richard A. Horsch (Jane Friedensohn) of New York City; five daughters, Donna M. Horsch (Robert DeLucia) of Amherst NH, Bobbie Ann Regan (John) of Buxton ME, Debra H. Whaley of Rockland, Brenda L Ullrich of Sheffield, and Dianne L. Horsch (Laura Bishop) of Rockland; one brother Robert F. Horsch of Virginia; two sisters, Virginia Roddick of South Weymouth, Judith Baxter of Florida; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The Horsch family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Bill's life on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Prouty at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756 or https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=2247
.