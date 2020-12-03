William A. Muello Jr., of Braintree, 91 years of age, passed away on November 30, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with complications from COVID-19. He was born in Boston, raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1947. He was a superb athlete in both high school and college, playing one year semi-pro football, attending Wilbraham Prep School for one year, then UMass Amherst before being drafted in 1950. He proudly served as an Army Sgt. in the Korean War and upon his return, graduated from Boston College. William was a respected teacher and administrator in the Boston Public Schools and retired from the Josiah Quincy School after a wonderful career. He was the son of the late William A. Muello, Mary Connolly Muello and step-mother, Madeline Picardi Muello. William was predeceased by his beloved wife Olive (Holbrook), to whom he had been married for 56 years. He is the devoted father of his six children: Gary Muello of Brockton, twins Kenneth Muello of Everett, and his late wife Catherine Muello, Mary Jane Muello and partner Mary Del Sordo of Middleboro, Linda Muello-Jarvela and John Jarvela of New Ipswich, NH, Brian Muello of Braintree and Carol Golden and husband Jay Golden of Bridgewater. He is the loving grandfather of Kimberly Slade, Alexea Muello, J Michael Jarvela, J Scott Jarvela, Rebecca Golden, Rachel Golden and Jacob Golden and great-grandfather of Aubree and Cody Jr. He was the grandfather of the late J Christopher Jarvela. William is survived by his brothers Richard J. of Worcester, Robert F. of CT, and Paul J. of Framingham. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. William or "Moose or Sonny" as he was so affectionately known, was a humble, compassionate and kind person. He was an avid reader and life-long learner, who shared his wisdom and insight to help others. His unique talent in the art of conversation with his family, friends and grandchildren, made him a joy to be around. He loved dancing, working in the yard, fixing just about anything, listening to talk radio, eating a good meal, giving out ice-cream sandwiches, sitting in his back yard with family, and was always up for a family celebration or get-together. His presence will be sorely missed, but his memory will always be cherished by family and friends. The family is appreciative of the loving care William received from Amanda and Victoria, from the South Shore VNA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation on Friday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree. At 10:45 a.m. the procession will proceed to graveside services at Blue Hill Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. Due to COVID the family will be planning a celebration of William's life in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Disabled American Veterans
, 788 Liberty St. Braintree, MA 02184. William would appreciate gifts being given so that Veterans might be benefited.