Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
432 Adams Street
SQUARE, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Reilly Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Reilly Jr. Obituary
William A. Reilly Jr., 77, of Milton and South Dennis, died at his home in Milton Friday, August 23, 2019. Bill is survived by his beloved former wife and caregiver, Marie (Mascari) Reilly; and cherished cousins, Kathi Smith Ritcey, Janice Marchetti, Laurence Smith and Mary Patricia Lema. Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 24, 1942, to his loving parents, William A. and Mary (Whalen) Reilly, and later adopted by Alice S. Reilly. He had many accomplishments in his life, graduating from Boston College High School in 1960 and Boston College with the class of 1965. He was a former Selectman in the town of Milton from 1983-1988. Bill was a 12-year town meeting member, past President of the Milton Rotary Club, Fourth Degree member and past Grand Knight of Milton Council Knights of Columbus. During his life, Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading and in later years, cooking and experimenting with new and different recipes, along with enjoying the company of his three Labs, Eagle, Holly and Zoey. He was the former owner of Bjorklund & Reilly Insurance Agency Inc., Milton, which he purchased in 1985. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. For those who wish to do so, donations in Bill's memory can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess-Milton Hospital Development Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or Boston College High School. For information and online condolence, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now