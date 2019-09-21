|
William A. Souza, age 73, of Plymouth, passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Plymouth. He was born in Cambridge and was the son of the late Alfred and Delfina (Moscato) Souza. William is survived by his wife, Deborah (Meehan) Souza; daughters, Renee Souza and wife Tammy, Nicole Souza, Tracy Kok and husband Roy; brother, Alfred R. Souza; and grandchildren, Ryan Kok and his wife Stephanie, Katelyn Kok, Scott Pease, Cameron Pease and Xavier Pease. William also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Richard Meehan and wife Marianne; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Meehan) Mueller and husband Lenny; and many nieces and nephews. A service for William will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 159 Main St., Sandwich. Immediately following the service, the interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CurePSP.org, http://in-memory-1.everydayhero/us/in-lovong-honor-of-sgt-william-a-souza-air-force-regaf. For online condolences, see www.bartlett1620.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019