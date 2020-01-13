|
|
William Bennett, 31, of Quincy passed away January 8, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for William on Wednesday, January 15, at 12 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Interment will be private. For more information and online condolences visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020