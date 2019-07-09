|
William "Billy"Carl Lucci of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 4, 2019. He was 75 years old and the beloved son of the late Brantisio and Mary (Scoledge) Lucci. Billy was the dear brother of Margaret Libby and her husband Thomas of Weymouth, Dorothy Lucci and her partner Patricia Curry of Framimgham and the late Rosemary Kirwin; and brother-in-law of Francis Kirwin of Braintree. He was the loving uncle of Thomas Libby Jr. of Weymouth, Virginia and Dean Johnson of Rockland and Laura Kirwin of Attleboro. For many years Billy was employed as cafeteria worker for the Canteen and Servomation Corporations at Raytheon and Stop and Shop Headquarters. Billy was an enthusiastic bowler on two teams at Olindy's in Quincy and a devoted Boston Bruins fan. In his younger years, he loved fishing, vegetable gardening and woodworking. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, July 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard St., West Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William Lucci's memory to The Arc of Mass., thearcofmass.org, or South Shore Elder Services, sselder.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019