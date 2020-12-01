William Charles Sprows died peacefully on November 27, 2020 at his home in Pembroke. A long-standing and active member of St. Andrews Church in Hanover, he enjoyed giving of his time and talent to communities in need, across a multitude of causes. His interests included hiking, cycling, coffeehouse folk music, and family time. A Peace Corps Vista volunteer, he was also a two-time Outward Bound alumnus and frequent Pan- Mass Challenge competitor and supporter. He was born May 27, 1950, in Philadelphia PA to James and Olive Sprows. One of seven siblings, Bill was a dedicated family man and is survived by Tracey Lennan Sprows, his loving wife of 48 years; his son Ben and his spouse Christina; and 2 grandchildren; Spencer & Sawyer. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 on Wednesday from 2-3 PM. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club. https://www.sierraclub.org/
. For directions and to sign Bill's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.