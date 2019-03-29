Home

William D. Donoghue, age 74, entered into eternal life on March 27, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Weymouth and has lived there for many years. Beloved husband of Rose (Somero). Beloved brother of Leo and his wife Edna of East Bridgewater, Joseph and his wife Pauline of Weymouth, Mary Donoghue of Weymouth, John and his wife Carol of Hanover, Kathleen Donoghue of Stoneham, Maureen Jenkins and her husband David of Weymouth, Paul and his partner Andrea Rinella of Pocasset, and Daniel and his wife Francie of Norwell. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of ones choice or to: Standish Humane Society, 622 Congress St. Duxbury, Ma 02331. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For directions and messages, see ClancyLucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
