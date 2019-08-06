|
William D. Hunt III, of Plymouth, died accidently as a result of smoke inhalation on Aug. 3, 2019, during a fire at his home. He was the husband of Kim (Weymouth) Hunt of Plymouth. "Billy" was born in Plymouth, January 16, 1961, a son of the late William D. Hunt Jr. and Patricia (Pina) Hunt. He was educated in Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School as well as Bay State College where he received his degree in Business. Billy was very active in the community. He worked as a case manager for the Home for Little Wanderers. He held a position with the School Committee and was active with the "No Place for Hate" movement. Billy enjoyed sports throughout his years. He acted as coach for the South Plymouth Jaguars, and the AAU basketball. He also played basketball with the Carver Mens League. Besides leaving his wife Kim, Billy is survived by his children, Alexander William Hunt of Seattle, Wash., Austin David Hunt of Plymouth and the late Jasmine Nicole Hunt who predeceased him in 1993. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Hunt of Plymouth, Lori Spencer of Kayleen, Texas, Alan Hunt of Hazel Green, Ala., Tracey Hunt of Boston, Keith Hunt of Kayleen, Texas, and Meclina Murphy of Kingston. Billy also leaves a vast host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will take place on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth. The funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m. from the Davis Life Celebration Home followed by a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Peters Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in his memory may be made to the Childrens Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019