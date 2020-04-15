|
William D. Pierce, "Billy" of Pembroke died at home after suffering a heart attack on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his long-time partner Michele Kelley, her daughter Cori and husband Derek Small. "Pops" is also survived by his 2 grandchildren Jocelyn and Griffin. He was the loving son of Jack and Jackie Pierce, brother of Jim Pierce, sister Doreen Dow, and nieces and nephews. He was a long-time member of Local 4 Operating Engineers. He loved spending time in his other home in Monson, Maine where he was a member of the Narrow Gauge Snowmobile Club. When in Pembroke, his time was spent with his best buddy, Griffin, at all his sports, and watching Jocelyn figure skate. When he wasn't working, he could be found tinkering in the garage fixing everything. He was a friend to many but will be missed by all who knew him. Service for Billy will be private due to the current viral crisis. For an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020