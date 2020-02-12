|
|
William "Bill" Davis Sweetser of Duxbury, 82, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 9, 2020. He leaves his devoted wife of 57 years, Sandra (Peters) Sweester. Bill is also survived by his 3 daughters, Heather (Sweetser) Ali of Duxbury, and her 3 daughters, Emily, Grace and Julia; Dawn (Sweetser) Muller, her husband John, of Duxbury, and their 2 children, Davis and Jennah; Heidi (Sweetser) Gagnon, her husband Bob Gagnon, of Lee, N.H., and their 2 daughters, Hannah and Analese. He is also survived by his brother, Col. Warren E. Sweetser III (retired) and his wife Nancy of Verona, N.J., and his close cousins, William Harrigan and Greg Sweetser. Bill was born in Pensacola, Fla., the son of Brig. Gen. Warren E. Sweetser Jr. and Janice (Davis) Sweetser. Bill graduated from Fishburne Military School, Waynesboro, Va., in 1957, and was a proud graduate of Norwich University, Northfield, Vt., class of 1963. Bill was a sales manager for Boston Thermo King for more than 30 years and received many sales awards. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren teaching them to swim, dive, fish and mow the lawn on his John Deere. He loved the beach, bocce, building in his barn and the Patriots. Bill also loved staying in touch with all his classmates from Fishburne and Norwich. Bill's life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 77 Rockland St., Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brig. General Warren E. Sweetser Jr., USMC Scholarship at Norwich University, Development Office, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663 or Lutheran Church of the Cross, 77 Rockland St., Hanover MA 02339.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020