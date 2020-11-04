1/1
William E. Coffey
William E. Coffey of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, Bellingham and Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully after a period of failing health on October 31, 2020, at the age of 78. Son of the late Edward and Margaret (Connolly) Coffey, he graduated from Cathedral High School and Boston College. During a 37-year career in the Boston Public Schools, he held various teaching, coaching and administrative roles, including a two-year stint leading Boston English High School at the end of his career. A prodigious reader, his book collection could always be counted on to provide his children just the right source to improve their high school and college history papers. Bill also was very active in the Braintree youth sports community where he was honored as the "Father of Braintree Summer Basketball". He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Rosemary (O'Brien) Coffey, whom he met while attending Cathedral. He was the loving father of Edward Coffey and Mary Walsh, William and Mary Ellen (Gunn) Coffey of Norwell, Tara Coffey of Norwell, and Kevin and Stephanie (Rigdon) Coffey of Brookline. Devoted brother of Helen Sullivan and her husband Richard, Mary Trask and her late husband Walter and the late Peggy Hunt and her late husband Martin. Loving brother-in-law of Frank and Maureen O'Brien. Also survived by devoted grandchildren, Liam, Sean, Bridget, Erin Rose, Gracie, Kevin, Ronan, and Anthony. Because of the pandemic, a private wake and funeral will be held, followed by a private burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that friends and relatives consider making a donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (www.alzinfo.org). For more information on the services and Bill's life, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
