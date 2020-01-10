Home

William E. Head Obituary
William E. Head, age 77, a longtime Quincy resident, died unexpectedly at home, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. William was born in Boston, raised and educated in Roxbury and Quincy schools and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He later attended Bentley College. He was employed as an accountant for many years. Beloved son of the late Clyde E. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Head. Dear brother of Robert R. Head of Quincy, Theresa M. Schatzl Kelley and her husband James of Weymouth, Judy A. Heshion and her husband Charles of Rockland. Bill is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews At the request of the family, funeral services were private. For those who wish, donations in William's memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 10, 2020
