William E. Howe, 96, of East Bridgewater and former longtime resident of Weymouth, entered into enternal rest rest December 9, 2019. He was the son of William F. and Margaret Mary (Hansen) Howe. He was a graduate of Weymouth High and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a combat medic. Bill retired from the telephone company and was best known for his sign and truck lettering skills which brought him joy and many friends. Beloved husband of 57 years of Violet Ann (McNamara) Howe who passed in 2001. Devoted father of Catherine and her husband Ronald Travers of East Bridgewater. He was the brother of the late Margaret Kelly and Jane Trotta Bradford. He was the proud "Huppa" of Michael Travers and his wife Janene, David Travers and his wife Ann and William Travers and his wife Kelly and his great-grandchildren, Devan, Joshua and Emilee Travers and "The Great One" to his nieces and nephews. Bill was an animal lover and in lieu of flowers please donate to a shelter of your choice. Visiting Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St., Hanson. www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019