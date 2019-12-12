Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Resources
More Obituaries for William Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Howe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Howe Obituary
William E. Howe, 96, of East Bridgewater and former longtime resident of Weymouth, entered into enternal rest rest December 9, 2019. He was the son of William F. and Margaret Mary (Hansen) Howe. He was a graduate of Weymouth High and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a combat medic. Bill retired from the telephone company and was best known for his sign and truck lettering skills which brought him joy and many friends. Beloved husband of 57 years of Violet Ann (McNamara) Howe who passed in 2001. Devoted father of Catherine and her husband Ronald Travers of East Bridgewater. He was the brother of the late Margaret Kelly and Jane Trotta Bradford. He was the proud "Huppa" of Michael Travers and his wife Janene, David Travers and his wife Ann and William Travers and his wife Kelly and his great-grandchildren, Devan, Joshua and Emilee Travers and "The Great One" to his nieces and nephews. Bill was an animal lover and in lieu of flowers please donate to a shelter of your choice. Visiting Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St., Hanson. www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -