William E. Kelley


1929 - 2019
William E. Kelley Obituary
William E. Kelley, of Cohasset, age 90, passed away on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Angelina (Marini). Born in Waltham, Mass. to William and Katherine (Gateley). Bill proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War and had a long career in banking serving as President of the Hancock Bank and Trust Company in Quincy, Mass. Bill was predeceased by his brother Roy of Needham, Mass. Loving father to Kathleen Cimina (David) of Newtown Square, Pa., Susan Carter of Hull, William Kelley (Julia) of Scituate, Christine Viola (Anthony) of Hingham, Maureen McCarthy of Cohasset, and Victoria Grimes (William) of Cohasset. Devoted "Papa" to 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, from 4 - 8 p.m. at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St., Cohasset. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Norwell VNA or the Semper Fi Fund. For a complete obituary, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019
