William Evans Moore, age 79, of Collegeville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pa., after a short fight against lung disease. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 6, 1940, to the late Harold D. and Margaret (James) Moore, Bill grew up in Coopersburg, Pa., graduated from Southern Lehigh High School, class of 1958. Bill continued his education at Bucknell University, class of 1962, majoring in Civil Engineering. Bill enjoyed a long career working at multiple engineering firms that specialized in highway design including DeLeuw, Cather & Co. of Newark, N.J.; Parsons Transportation Group of Boston; and STV of Douglassville, Pa. He was a longtime resident of Hingham, Mass., where he raised his family. In 2005, Bill moved back to his home state of Pennsylvania and lived in Collegeville, Pa. Bill loved to sail. He enjoyed vacationing on the Maine coastline and cherished multiple schooner cruises on Penobscot Bay. As an avid sports fan, Bill loved to cheer on the Boston sports teams. Bill will be remembered for his gentle and quiet personality. He will be missed greatly by all those that knew him. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Strunk Moore of Collegeville; son, James M. (and Marylynne) Moore of Marshfield, Mass.; daughter, Jennifer (and Brian) Brown of Kingston, Mass.; son, Michael Moore of Quincy, Mass.; stepson, David W. Strunk of Phoenixville, Pa.; sister, Pamela J. (and Lawrence) Eckel of Shawnee Mission, Kan.; and brother, Douglas M. (and Mary) Moore of Cutchogue, N.Y. Bill is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jacob Moore, Kathleen Moore, Corey A. Walsh, Madison Brown, and Thomas Brown; as well as four nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Kay Boxell. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, Pa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 172 Main St., Hingham, Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019