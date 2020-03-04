|
William E. "Rex" Perrault, age 66, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and formerly of Rockland, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home in West Palm Beach, Fla. Born in Boston and raised in Rockland, after graduating from Rockland High School, he joined the Merchant Marines and lived for many years in Louisiana while operating large scale commercial ocean-going tugboats throughout the Gulf of Mexico and South America in the oil and gas industry. His love of the sea and adventurous spirit took him all over the world to five continents and at various times he resided in the Florida Keys, Denver, Colo., Kona, Hawaii, Kahala, Oahu, Hawaii, Wilmington, N.C., and Cape Cod, Mass. In addition to being a Merchant Marine, he was also a longtime union member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was the son of the late Dr. William E. Perrault, founding Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery and Pauline Perrault, both of Rockland and East Dennis, Mass. He is survived by a large, extended family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Rex's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020