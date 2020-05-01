|
William E. Ruffini, age 81 years, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for a year. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Braun) Ruffini, and the son of the late William L. and Anna Mary (Kourtz) Ruffini. Born November 13, 1938, in Plymouth, he was a graduate of Silver Lake High School, where he was class president and was a 4 sport athlete. After serving 4 years in the Air Force, he went on to play semi-professional basketball. William was a longtime employee at Comm Electric in Plymouth, where he was a foreman in the Meter Department. He was very active with the Boys & Girls Club in Plymouth for over 40 years. He was on the Board of Directors since 1980 and served several years as President. He was also instrumental in the development and fundraising efforts for the new facility at Resnik Road. William also had a passion for coaching both boys and girls basketball, and was instrumental in the formation of the Plymouth Youth Girls Basketball League in the 1980s. He coached girls AAU basketball and the Plymouth North Junior Varsity Girls Team for several years. He loved spending time at Plymouth Long Beach and working outside in his yard. He loved Labrador Retrievers and considered his dogs as members of the family. Most of all William loved to spend time with his family and was well respected around town and known for giving back to the community. Besides his dear wife Elizabeth of 49 years, he is survived by his four children, Peter Ruffini and his wife Dawn of Palmer, Michael Ruffini and his wife Virginia of Methuen, Julie Jennings and her late husband Richard of Plymouth and Christine McPhee and her husband Matthew of Pembroke. He also leaves his thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband Brian, Kayla, Emily, William, Michael, Alexander, Nicholas, Jarett, Braden, Camden, Brielle, Kathryn and Elizabeth, his two great-grandchildren, Mason and Connor and his sister Beverly Cerceillo of Kingston. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID 19, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Plymouth, 9 Resnik Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. Funeral services are under the direction of the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020