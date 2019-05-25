|
William E. Russell, of Hingham, originally North Quincy, died May 12, 2019. Bill was born and raised in North Quincy before moving to Hingham and spending the rest of his life there. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed on the SS William Paca as a signalman and armed guard and was also on the YOG 84 Oiler. Bill was the Lieutenant of the Hingham Police Department and Prosecutor until retiring in 1980 and Treasurer of the Police Association. Bill was Harbormaster and was an avid reader and filled his house with more books than a library. He also was a gun collector, enjoyed carpentry on the properties he owned, and was a lobsterman with his lifelong friend Tom. Bill was a sharp man with a great sense of humor and was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Riley) Russell. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Michelson) Russell. Loving father of the late William E. Russell Jr. Cherished brother of the late Betty Russell. Also survived by many extended family and dear friends. A burial was held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to made to USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077 or to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019