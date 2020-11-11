William Edward Young of Plymouth, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Loving husband of the late Sandra Ann Young for 47 years, he was the devoted father to son, William E. Young Jr. and his wife Deborah, and to daughter, Jennifer Young Ohlson and her husband Eric. He was the adored and cherished "Papa" of four beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Lydia, Samantha, and Amelia. The love that Bill and Sandy shared was both magical and boundless. They approached all of life's adventures, joys, and challenges together with inspiring optimism. Sandy's passing in 2015 broke his heart. Bill worked for the city of Boston in the mayor's office under Kevin White, and later developed Project Pride which greatly enhanced the Boston community. He was a proud member of the National Guard and during the basic training physical test he was awarded first place out of three hundred men. After retiring, Bill wrote six children's books including the beloved Ringle and Dingle, Santa's Favorite Elves series. Bill was always a child at heart, and enjoyed traveling, especially the family trips to Disney World. Bill's loving heart, generosity and positive energy will be immensely missed. There was truly nobody in the world like him. He is survived by his sister, Carol and late husband James Yacobucci, brother-in-law, Charles Kavigian and wife Linda. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Alicia, Kristin, Stephen, Laura, Amanda, and Chuckie. Services will be private. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a smiletrain.org
