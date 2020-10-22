William F. LaRossa of Naples, Fla., formerly of Brockton, Mass., entered into rest on October 6, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Clara (Raspa) LaRossa; devoted father of Diane Riva and her husband Carlos and William LaRossa and his wife Gina; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Riva and his wife Danielle, Christian Riva, Elizabeth Riva, and Olivia LaRossa. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Louis LaRossa, his sister, Clara Raspa, and brothers, Alphonse, Richard and Bob LaRossa. Born in 1927 in Weymouth, Mass., Bill enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduating from Weymouth High School. With his father Louis, he owned and operated LaRossa Shoe in Weymouth, Mass., a now over 100 year old family business. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends first at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., and for the past 25 years at Royal Wood Country Club in Naples, Fla. He was happiest traveling and spending time with his family. His love will live on. Private family service will be held in Mass.



