William F. Lavery, age 97, a long-time resident of Norwell, passed away on January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Bradeen). Loving father of William J. Lavery and wife Joy of Norwell, Kathleen Lavery of Rockland, Janeen Orcutt and husband Don of Plympton. Brother of the late Josephine Ells, Belle Gavin, Clara Olson, Phoebe Frazier and Margarite Rideout. Adoring grandfather of Kelly LaCarubba, Bill Lavery, Scott Putnam, Melanie Orcutt Caruso, Mike Lavery, Katie Dye, and Kimberly Orcutt and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy serving in both WWII and Korea. He had a long career with Boston Edison and was a past President of the Edison Retirees Club. Bill was an active member of the Phoenix Masonic Lodge and his church, Church Hill Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed singing with his group, The O.P.A.L.S (Older Peoples Active Life Style), who visited senior centers, veterans, and assisted living centers spreading happiness and positivity through song. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4- 8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt 123, near state police), Norwell Center. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Church Hill Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, Norwell, MA. 02061. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to the Queen Anne Nursing Recr..eation Dept., 50 Recreation Park Drive, Hingham, MA. 02043 or to the Church Hill Methodist Church Choir, 11 Church St., Norwell, MA. 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020