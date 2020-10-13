William F. "Dale" MacDonald Jr. of Weymouth, passed away on October 10, 2020. He was 63. Dale was a Procurement Technician for many years for the Department of the Defense. He was also a lover of sports and music where he had met many friends around the world. Beloved son of the late William and Margaret (Quigley) MacDonald. Also survived by several cousins and dear friends including Paul and Beverly Carey of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be offered at in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m.. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
or call 781-335-0045.