|
|
William F. Norton, 79, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 24,2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Barbara J. (Hanrahan) Norton. Son of the late John F. and Mildred E. (Gough) Norton, he was born in Boston and raised in Neponset. He was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, Class of 1958. Bill was a resident of Stoughton for 53 years. He was a Teamster for many years, driving for UPS and then for M.L. Trucking in Randolph. Bill loved boating and was a lifelong member of the Port Norfolk Yacht Club in Neponset. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Stoughton, the Randolph Elks, the Stoughton Irish-American Society and the Stoughton Grenadiers. He was the former longtime Chairman of the 4th of July Committee in Stoughton. He loved his Stoughton community and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his children, Barbara M. (Leoffler) Hogan and her husband Frank, Karry E. Castro and her husband Michael and W. Patrick Norton and his longtime companion Michaela McGrath all of Stoughton. He was the beloved grandfather of Maggie and Stephen Leoffler, Abigail, Natalie and Bridget Castro and Camille, Patrice and Jeanette Hogan. He was the brother of Gail Rosen and Patricia Keeley both of Scituate, Dorothy Kerwin of Florida, Mary Fitzgerald of Easton, Robert Norton of Hingham and the late Jean Gilmartin and John Norton. Bill was predeceased by his son-in-law John G. Leoffler. He is also survived by his longtime great friend, Dan McLaughlin and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Tuesday, October 29, at 9 a.m followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. Donations in William's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019