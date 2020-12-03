William G. Swan Sr., 85, of Milton passed peacefully on November 23, 2020 surrounded by all of his loving children. Bill was raised in Milton on family owned Pine Gardens where he formed his life-long love of animals, learning, and the beloved town. Bill was the son of his late parents Ruth Holcomb, Walter and Clara Swan. Bill truly loved to be with his friends and family socializing, and happiest to enjoy a day of golf, playing cards, Scrabble, crosswords, Suduku, and to tell many a bad joke, but always insisting on getting out for a meal - never missing out on a cheeseburger, offering of bacon, or a chance to flirt. Bill attended Milton public schools and Thayer Academy before enlisting in the Army, and was stationed in Germany from 1955-1957. He went on to earn his bachelors of science degree from University of MA-Amherst, and worked as an electrical engineer in MA and NJ before settling in VA in military capacity for the Department of Defense, enjoying his long career before retiring to FL in 2000. After the loss of his second wife Jean in 2017, Bill returned to his native Massachusetts. Always involved and volunteering, Bill was an active member of AA, running and attending meetings he was a caring man who embraced everyone and endeavored to help others find sobriety success he had so proudly achieved for over 45 years. He will be remembered as someone who loved life and lived it to the fullest with a smile always in place, enjoying every role he played - brother, husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, friend, neighbor, co-worker, and member of the fellowship. Bill will be dearly missed but is now reunited with his late cherished, eldest daughter Carole L. Swan and eldest son William G. Swan, brother Roger Swan, nephews Roger 'Steven' Swan and Peter F. Swan, and second wife Jean Swan. Bill is survived by his beloved first wife and mother of his children, Norma Swan and her husband George Davis of Plymouth. Loving father of his remaining children Susan Swan (Daly) of Plymouth, Liane Minichiello of North Attleborough, David Swan and wife Joy Darby of Nashua, NH, and Lauren 'Little Puffa' Swan-Mahoney and husband Terence Mahoney of Attleboro. Proud grandfather 'Big Papa' of Ryan, John and Katelyn Minichiello, Alissa Mahoney, Rachel and Rebecca Darby, Joseph Daly, Jacqueline Daly and great- grandson, Jaxsen Lewis. Beloved, brother-in-law to Catherine 'Honey' Swan; uncle to Cathie Briggette, Nancy Keddy, Jane Souza, and Robert Swan; half-brother to Albert, Frank and Ernie Holcomb; and by his many friends. He will be forever in their hearts. All who wish to celebrate Bill's life to please toast and remember Bill on his birthday, December 3rd. A private memorial service will be delayed until people can safely assemble, and details of services will be provided to family and friends.



