William H. Carlson Jr., of Milton, formerly of Dorchester and braintree, age 74, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Boston, the eldest child of William H. Carlson Sr. and Margaret (Wiltshire) Carlson. He graduated from Boston College and later received his MBA from Boston University. Bill had recently retired from Analog Devices, a career that spanned over 30 years. Believing that life should be lived to the fullest, he was an avid traveler, who loved to cruise and explore new places and their historical relevance. And speaking of history, Bill loved genealogy and digging into not only his own family tree but helping others trace their familial roots. As a talented musician, he was an active member of St. Agatha Church where he played the bass for the church choir. His family can not forget his love for musical theater, which he carried into the Fontbonne Academy community where all four of his daughters attended. He was involved in several stage productions and was a regular volunteer long after his daughters had graduated. Bill had also discovered another passion in the Sons of the American Revolution. Not only an active and enthusiastic member, Bill also served as the State Secretary for the Massachusetts chapter and a member of the color guard. Roles he both honored and cherished. But Bill's greatest treasure was his family. Bill is survived by his wife Eileen (Murphy) of 49 years with whom together they adopted six children. He was a devoted and loving father to Laura Carlson Tierney, her husband James Tierney, and granddaughter Ava Tierney; Clare Carlson, Donald Carlson, Dane Carlson, Valerie Carlson and Joy Carlson. He is also survived by his four siblings Natalie Burns, Michael Carlson, Jack Carlson, David Carlson and many nieces and nephews. You may pay your respects on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, at 326 Granite Avenue. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a private funeral for family only will be held immediately after. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date for extended friends and family. You may refer to the Alfred D. Thomas web site for a live link to stream the service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Sons of the American Revolution. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store