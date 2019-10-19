|
|
William "Bill" H. Parker, age 96, of Hull, a retired Hull teacher and proud World War II U.S Army veteran, died on October 15, 2019, at Season's Hospice in Milton. The beloved husband of the late Jean I. (Paterson) Parker, Mr. Parker is survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends, neighbors, and fellow Hullonians who will miss seeing him in the lobby at Nantascot Place where he had lived since 1998 after moving from Ocean Place condominiums where he had lived since 1991 and had served on the Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Rockland, where he served as an usher at the Holy Family Church for thirty years, Mr. Parker graduated from Rockland High School in 1940, after which he attended Fitchburg State Teachers College for two years before enlisting in the United States Army. During World War II, he served with the U.S. Fifth Army in Africa and Italy. A recipient of the Bronze Star, he was a member of the Abington Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Parker resumed his education after the war and received his Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1947. He began his teaching career in Barre, where he taught for three years before taking a position in Hull, where he taught for thirty-two years. During that time he also worked in several capacities for the Hull-Nantasket Times. Mr. Parker was a former president of the Hull Teachers Association, an organization he actively supported until his retirement. The beloved husband of the late Jean I. (Patterson) Parker. Son of the late William N. and Mary A. (Healy) Parker. Brother of the late Richard "Dick" Parker. Dear friend of Elaine Howland of Hanson. Uncle of Carla Spaulding, Kathleen Hanson, Andrew, Michael and Hugh Norris. Cousin of Jackie Kenney. Bill is also survived by many dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland, at 9 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019