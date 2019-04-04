William Henry "Van" Van Dine, of Quincy, died March 31, 2019. Van adored his family, "the clan" and had a special connection with each of them that they cherished deeply. He was a proud member of the United States Navy and served on the USS Dupont DD-941 as a cook. Van drove an 18 wheeler truck for the oil industry clocking 4 million miles during his career with a perfect record. He was a self proclaimed "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed tinkering around the house. Van had a great sense of humor and was a caring, outgoing, and charismatic man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of almost 60 years to June (Snow) Van Dine of Quincy. Loving father of Denise Wainwright and her husband Stephen of Pembroke, June Jolicouer and her husband Glenn of Quincy, Cheryl Van Dine of Quincy, and William Henry Van Dine, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Plymouth. Predeceased by 4 siblings. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in Hough's Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Ave., Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Van may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary