William J. Bilton, age 76, of Quincy, passed away May 12, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in S. Boston, he graduated from S. Boston High School and had lived in Quincy for over 40 years. Bill worked for many years as an engineer for Beacon Management before retiring. After retiring he worked as a consultant for H2O Matrix and V.F.A. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and a longtime member of the American Legion Post 114 in Milton. Bill was an avid golfer and skilled athlete who played for the S. Boston Chippewas and was inducted into the S. Boston Sports Hall of Fame. He was the beloved husband of Lois F. (Parenteau); father of William J. Bilton Jr. and his wife Marybeth of Hampton, N.H., and Mark A. Bilton and his wife Wilma of South Weymouth; brother of King Bilton of Braintree, Patricia Keaney of N.C. and the late Paula Bilton and Albert Bilton; grandfather of Ryan Bilton of Del., Shannon Bilton of Pa., Andrea, Lauren and Evan Bilton all of South Weymouth. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy, Friday at 12 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in William's memory to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370 or to the ., at . For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2019