|
|
William J. Curtin II, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 62. Born in Little Rock, Ark., Bill was raised in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a graduate of Bridgewater State University and had been a resident of Holbrook for 27 years. Respected professional in the insurance industry for over 30 years, Bill was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed golfing, reading, and bowling. He was the beloved husband for 35 years of Cheryl (Demeter) Curtin; loving father of Amanda Zugale and her husband Jason of Quincy and Timothy Curtin and his wife Lauren of Stoughton; devoted son of Margaret Curtin of Tennessee and the late William Curtin Sr.; dear brother of Mary Ann Stewart of Tennessee and Daniel Curtin of Cohasset. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A gathering will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019