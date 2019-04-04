Home

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Josephs Church
550 Washington Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
William J. DiChristofaro Obituary
William J. "Billy" DiChristofaro, age 59, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family, after a brief illness. Billy was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph G. and Barbara M. (Seaver) DiChristofaro. He was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School, Class of 1978, and had lived the past several years in Rockland, previously in Quincy for most of his life. He was a self-employed ornamental welder, working throughout the Quincy and South Shore area for many years. Billy was proud of his Italian heritage. He was the devoted brother of James N. DiChristofaro of Arizona, Nancy A. Bohlin and her husband Jon of Carver, Donna M. Colville of Weymouth, Joseph A. DiChristofaro and his wife Monia of Sharon. Loving uncle of Samantha and Shawn Bohlin, Derek Reardon, Brian and TJ Colville and Joseph DiChristofaro, Jr. Dear nephew of Robert Seaver and his wife Ann of Florida. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Billys memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 011701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
