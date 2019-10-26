The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
William J. Flaherty

William J. Flaherty Obituary
William J. Flaherty, of Weymouth, died October 24, 2019. William worked for Merriman Inc for over 30 years and more recently for Symmons Industries in Braintree. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, playing cribbage and was a avid Boston sports fan. Husband of the late Margaret (Diorio) Father of Susan Barry and her husband, Jim, of Braintree, Charles Flaherty and Christina Flaherty both of Weymouth, and the late Nancy Flaherty. Brother of Sheila Flaherty of South Boston and the late Patricia Oulette, Margaret Poole, Paul Flaherty, and Veronica Carpenter. Also survived by sister-in-law Donna Flaherty. Grandfather of Krista Perry, Jamie Barry, Kayla Flaherty, Alexander Bergen and the late Jenna Flaherty. Great-grandfather of Anthony, Madison, McKenna, and Mayleigh. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square), followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to The , 300 5Th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham,MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019
