William James "Bill" Gillan, of North Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away November 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in Guam. He worked for the Postal Service at South Postal Annex, Boston, for 32 years, receiving several awards for excellence in service. He was an avid reader, well versed in world history, politics, military history, aviation and philosophy. He was knowledgeable and always ready and willing to engage in discussion or debate. When he wasnt reading he was immersed in military documentaries or anything political. He had the heart of a teacher, loved to share knowledge. With patience and ease he could explain complex concepts and always did so with humor. He had a real place in his heart for children and animals. He generously donated to many childrens charities and Toys for Tots. Every shelter dachshund he adopted was spoiled in no time, happy and loyal. He had great times on several yearly weekend trips to Vermont. There were trips to Ireland with his cousins to see the places of his ancestry County Cork and Galway. He lived his heritage well in that he had a warm, welcoming way about him, quick wit, lightning sharp humor, kind and generous nature. He was always doing for others, helping those around him. He will be remembered for his extreme kindness, generosity, selflessness nature and mostly for his ability to see the humor in life and to make people laugh. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean Marie (Schreffler) Gillan; devoted father of Lynda Martin and her husband Bill of Weymouth; loving brother of Joseph R. Gillan of Quincy; and brother-in-law of Barbara Schueler of Waltham, Charles Schreffler of Weymouth and the late John Schreffler; cherished cousin and dear friend of Virginia Hanson and family of Walpole, John McCarthy and family of Braintree, the McCarthy family of Brockton and Lorraine Hart and family of Fla., Donoghue and O'Brien families and Theresa Foscaldo of Quincy. He was the loving uncle of David, Debbie, Danny, Stephen, Michael, Jay and Donna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019