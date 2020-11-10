William J. McBirney died suddenly at his home in Ft. Myers, Fla., on his 81st birthday on October 26, 2020. He leaves two children, a daughter, Lisa McBirney (James Aucoin), and a son, William C. McBirney, and five grandchildren. He was the oldest of five siblings and leaves his sister, Judith Condon (John) of Hanover; brother, John (Mary Ellen Olson) of Hull; sister, Ellen McNeice (Francis) of Falmouth; and was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Crow (John) of Lawrence. He was "Uncle Bill" to many nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Boston in 1939, to the late William T. and Ruth P. McBirney. He graduated from Archbishop Williams where he was an all-star hockey goalie and attended Boston University on a hockey scholarship. He rose through the ranks and became Executive Vice President of Paine Furniture Company and was highly sought throughout the U.S. furniture industry for his knowledge and advice. Later in life, he developed a popular breakfast restaurant in East Bridgewater, Mass. Twenty years ago, he escaped the New England winter doldrums and deported to the sun and warmth of Ft. Myers. Bill was a strong supporter of veterans and first responders and had many friends at the local VFW in Ft. Myers. He was an avid collector of fire equipment and was a fire historian. He was quiet and introspective and open and gregarious. He had wit and humor and tried to lend a helping hand. Those who wish to donate in his memory, should do so to a local charity especially those helping veterans and first responders.



