WEYMOUTH - William J. McWalter, of Weymouth, died November 23, 2020.
William proudly served in the U.S. Navy and went on to serve his community as a Weymouth Firefighter for over 25 years. He enjoyed summers in Hiram, Maine, remodeling projects in the homes of those he loved,
and games of chance. He loved the Breakfast Club on Wednesday mornings with friends from the fire department. William was a devoted family man and will be remembered for his kind heart, selflessness and magnetic personality.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Winnie (Winslow) McWalter of Weymouth. Devoted father of William McWalter of Rockland, Diana Lawless and her husband Fred of Halifax and Keith McWalter and his wife Renee of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Tabitha, Lyndsie, Jason, William III, Kayla, Tyler, Kelsey and 13 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Sonny, Joseph and Robert McWalter and Sheila Bergoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to walk through and pay their respects on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with William's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.