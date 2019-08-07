|
|
William J. "Bill" Mortimer of Bourne, formerly of Braintree, passed away on August 3, 2019. Bill worked for many years at the Quincy Shipyard in quality control. He was then the owner for Winstal Company, Inc., in Braintree for over 50 years with his late wife, Dorothea. Bill enjoyed boating, fishing, travel, and most especially spending time with his beautiful family. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the NRA. Bill was a Merchant Marine and also served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea E. (Guariglia) Mortimer, he was the loving father of William J. Mortimer Jr. and his wife Patricia of Brockton, Craig Mortimer and his partner Inez Zell of Florida, Regina DeLuca and her partner Douglas Young of Hawaii, and the late Nancy Conway; brother of David Mortimer of Abington, Joyce Talbot-McCurdy of Yarmouth, Sally Morse of Florida, and the late June Pratt and Brian Mortimer. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VA Healthcare System, Palliative Care and Hospice (GPF 5075), 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019