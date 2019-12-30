|
|
William John Pepe Sr., age 84, of Weymouth passed away December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in the West End of Boston then moved to Weymouth in 1943. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1953 prior to receiving his bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College and a masters degree from Suffolk University. Bill married his beloved wife of 58 years, Elaine, in 1961 and they started a family together. Bill taught driver's education and then math at Quincy Schools for a total of 20 years. After retirement he was self employed as a tax preparer, which he had a total of 50 years experience. Most recently Bill enjoyed writing both family and local history books. He was a member of various writer's clubs and enjoyed collecting historical postcards and family genealogy. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Elaine Pepe (Tucker) of Weymouth, his loving children Cynthia Orcutt and her husband Douglas of Ala., William Pepe Jr. and his wife Patricia of Avon, David Pepe and his wife Joanna of Kingston, Sandra Mundt and her husband Daniel of Ariz., and Franklin Pepe and his wife Pamela of Weymouth. Bill is also survived by his 21 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sister Elizabeth Emde of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Bill on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Friends will gather at the First Church in Weymouth located at 17 Church St., Weymouth, MA for a funeral service on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Bill to the . For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019