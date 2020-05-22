Home

William J. Stevenson Jr.

William J. Stevenson Jr. Obituary
William J Stevenson Jr. Left this Earth on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Bill was born on September 12,1932. Bill was a loving husband and devoted father. Born and lifelong resident of Braintree, MA, graduated from Braintree High Class of 1951, Navy veteran of the Korean War and 44-year employee of New England Telephone Company/Nynex/Verizon. Active member of American Legion Post # 86 where he played the character "Pork Chop" in the annual Minstrel Show for 20 years. Loved camping and traveling throughout the south and Maine with his beloved wife Ann. Bill is survived by sons and daughter Jeff, David, Susan and Robert, loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren Andrea, Chloe, Meagan, Billy, Christopher, Andrew, Kate, Bobby and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 22, 2020
