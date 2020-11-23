William K. "Bill" Morrell of Weymouth, died November 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a longtime resident of North Weymouth He received a double associate's degree, one in Science and the other in Applied Science. After working for Mathewson Corporation as a service manager for over 25 years, Bill retired and became involved in his church, the UU Church of Weymouth acting as property manager and serving on various committees. He had a wide collection and talent for building HO model trains. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed frequent trips to Cape Cod. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. Bill will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 60 years to Dorothy Morrell of Weymouth. Loving father of Tammy Morrell of Weymouth, Daniel Morrell of Weymouth, Janette Morrell-Mallouh and her husband Nael of Jordan and Matthew Morrell of Weymouth. Caring brother of Richard Morrell and his wife Diane of Plymouth, Nancy Sullivan of Florida and the late Deborah Morrell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Bill's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.