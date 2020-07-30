1/1
William L. Paull
William Lee Paull, 84, of Bellingham, a former longtime Canton resident, died July 27, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Virginia (Schenk) Paull. He is also survived by his daughters, Loriann Dickson and her husband James of Franklin and Beth Curley and her husband John of Holliston, and his seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boston Museum of Science, Advancement Department, One Science Park, Boston, MA 02114 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, 02379. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home, Franklin. ginleyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
