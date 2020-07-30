William Lee Paull, 84, of Bellingham, a former longtime Canton resident, died July 27, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Virginia (Schenk) Paull. He is also survived by his daughters, Loriann Dickson and her husband James of Franklin and Beth Curley and her husband John of Holliston, and his seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boston Museum of Science, Advancement Department, One Science Park, Boston, MA 02114 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, 02379. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home, Franklin. ginleyfuneralhomes.com