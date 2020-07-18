William Macdonald

William "Bill" Macdonald passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, hours before his beloved wife Ann. They couldn't bear to spend a single night apart after 66 years of marriage. Bill is survived by his 6 adoring daughters and 5 sons-in-law, Maryann Macdonald of Randolph, Jane and Joe Poirier of Gloucester, Ellen Macdonald and Rich Gagnon of Pelham, NY, Nancy and Steve McDonald of Scituate, Kate and Doug Chapman of Quincy, Betsy and Bill Chapman of Wenham; 10 grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed him "Bull", Grace and Liam Macdonald-Gagnon, Katy, Will, Robbie and Charlie McDonald, Emily and Lily Chapman, Jack and Eddie Chapman; his step-granddaughter, Lani (Justin) Heath and their children Maya and Lelia. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and their families. Born in Milton,he was the youngest son of Jerome and Grace and the brother of Jerome Jr and Thomas (Tar) Macdonald. He attended Thayer Academy, College of the Holy Cross and Boston University Law School. He served in the Navy in World War II as a Communications Officer in the Pacific Ocean, then with the Naval Reserve. His career as an attorney spanned 41 years, first practicing law for 6 years in Quincy, then joining New England Electric System, now National Grid, where he served as General Property Counsel. Bill was active in local government and church associations. Inspired by his "perfect daughter" Maryann born with autism, he became a pioneer in helping found community-based services, residences and education for individuals with disabilities and served as pro bono attorney and board member for many organizations. He was an accomplished sailor on school teams and sailed competitively in Indian Class boats with his brothers. Bill will be remembered as a dedicated and attentive husband, father and grandfather. Many people from all backgrounds consider him the best man they ever met, a surrogate father, brother or close friend. He was a gentle giant and a truly humble man. At a recent family get-together, he told his family "I've had a perfect life". If you wish to honor Bill, please make a gift in his memory to Work, Inc., at workinc.org
, wear a mask to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19 and vote Democrat. There will be a private funeral service and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.