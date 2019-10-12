|
|
William N. "Bill" Berggren, 74, of Weymouth, formerly of Brockton, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Medford, he was the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Dunn) Berggren. P rior to his retirement, Bill had been a longtime and proud member of the Carpenter's Union 535. He was the father of Lisa Berggren of South Easton and William Berggren Jr. of Brockton; grandfather of five, Brianna, Matthew, James, Sean and Katlyn. He was also the brother of Joyce Fitzgerald of East Bridgewater and Roy Berggren of Quincy. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2019