William P. "Diz" Dever of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Kathleen T. (Healy) Dever. Loving father of Timothy P. and his wife Randi, Brendan P. and his wife Eileen, Sheila M. Spear and her husband Bryan, and the late Richard T. Dever. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Julia, Ricky, Madeline, Matthew, and Evan. Dear brother of Mary Corkery, Richard Dever, Ann McDonald, and Margaret Fujii. Loving son of the late Celia and Dennis Diver of Donegal, Ireland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was a highly decorated Vietnam combat veteran serving as 1st Lieutenant Officer in the USMC and was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Valor, along with numerous others. He was a graduate of B.C. High School, class of 1961, and Boston State College, class of 1965. He was a retired longtime Probation Officer in both Framingham and Roxbury District Courts and member of the International Longshoremens Association Local 805, proud player and coach of 25 years in the Boston Park League (football) for the Lyons Club and Eddies Giants. He was a longtime member of St. Peters Parish and proud coach of St. Peters Little League. The Dever family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his many loyal friends, the entire staff of South Shore Rehab in Rockland, and the Veterans Administration. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. A celebration of life service to honor Bill will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to the Ricky Dever Scholarship Fund, 157 Livoli Ave., Braintree, MA 02184. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020