William P. Halpin Obituary
William Patrick "Packy" Halpin, 70, of Quincy, passed away June 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 49 years to Kathleen (Desmond) Halpin of Quincy. Loving father of Peter Folkins, Dawn Wilkins, Brian Halpin, Sean Halpin, Christopher Halpin, Erin Halpin and Brendan Halpin. Grandfather of six grandchildren. Brother of Lori Brewster, Claire Halpin and the late Mary "Maisie" McCarthy. Packy served his country with honor in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam. Relatives and friends cordially invited to attend his funeral service Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy. Burial will follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday, June 14, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 12, 2019
