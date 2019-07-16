|
|
William Patrick Judge Jr., age 87, of Scituate, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son to the late William P. and Lucy Judge. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (Lawlor) in 1982, leaving a lifetime scar on his soul. Cherished father to Nancy DeCoste, her husband Thomas of Scituate and Beth Savage, her husband David of Windham, NH. Beloved "Pop-Pop" to William "Billy" DeCoste, Erin DeCoste, Daniel DeCoste, William "Billy" Savage and Mary Savage. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary Jayne Cannon, Eileen (Larry) Nelson, Nan (Frank) McNamara and John "Jack" Judge, as well as his brother-in-law, Edward Lawlor. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Lawlor of Garden City, NY and Ginny Judge of Wall, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews, to whom he always provided counsel and loving guidance. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He loved spending time with family and being near/on the ocean. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Scituate Council, and served for many years as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at his parish of St. Mary of the Nativity. His strength of character, and his strong religious and moral compass were the cornerstone of his long and happy life. A visitation will take place on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 Frist Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Burial to follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Scituate Council #3716 or St. Mary of the Nativity Church. Words of comfort can be made to www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 16, 2019