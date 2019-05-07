Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Luscombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Luscombe Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William P. Luscombe Jr. Obituary
William P. Luscombe Jr., age 91, of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen T. (Tower), he was the devoted father of Linda Sides and her husband Daniel of Scituate and the late Susan Luscombe; grandfather of Danielle Ann Crane and husband David of Weymouth and Julianna Sides of Boston; great-grandfather of William Martin Crane; brother of the late Barbara Porter. Mr. Luscombe was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1945. He entered World War II as a young man and served in the U.S. Army. Bill then graduated from Boston University. He worked as a computer engineer for General Electric. He was a talented man with great carpentry skills and loved gardening. He was a n avid sports fan who enjoyed playing golf. Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. during a funeral service in the First Baptist Church, Country Way, Scituate. Interment to follow in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now