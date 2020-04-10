|
William P. "Macca" McDonough, in Braintree, formerly of South Boston passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 78. He is preceded by his parents: William V. McDonough and Mary A. (Kane) McDonough and his sister: Mary A. Maguire. Also his sisters-in-law: Kathleen (Gannon) Hansen, Patricia (Gannon) Coffey and brother-in-law: Thomas Gannon. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Gannon) McDonough, his son's William Linehan of Bedford, New Hampshire, Shawn McDonough of Quincy, his daughter Jill Gibson and her husband Chris Gibson and grandsons William and Matthew Gibson of Weymouth. His niece Susan Callahan of Braintree and her daughters Kathleen Henry and Meaghan Callahan. His nephew Paul Braudis of San Antonio, Texas and his children Brian and Shannon. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Florence Allen, Debbie Dunne, Karen Gannon and brother-in-law Michael Gannon. Macca worked for the MBTA for 23+ years. Prior to working for the MBTA he worked at the fish pier in Boston. Macca enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, listening to country western music and a good gin and tonic. Army Veteran. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047. Arrangements by O'Brien Funeral Home, South Boston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020