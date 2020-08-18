William P. "Obie" O'Brien, 79, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Ann R. (Derome) O'Brien. Son of the late James J. and Mary L. (Matz) O'Brien, he was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester and Randolph. He was a graduate of Randolph High School. Bill was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and a proud veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a successful contractor and caterer. He was a member and former officer at the Randolph Elks and was named Elk of the Year. He was a member of the American Legion in Abington. He enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, cooking and traveling. In addition to his wife, Bill was the stepfather of Rene A. Jackson and her husband Ronnie of Martha's Vineyard. He was the step-granddad of Anthony and Taylor Jackson. He was the brother of Patricia O'Brien of Randolph, and the late Ellen Rosati, James, Robert and John O'Brien and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.