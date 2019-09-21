|
William Polito, age 85, a lifelong resident of Cohasset, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of 58 years to the late Nancy Ann (Dow) Polito; devoted and beloved father of William J. and his fiance Patricia of Bridgewater, Richard B. of Hull, Catherine Caramanica and husband James of Marion, and Michael J. and his wife Regina of Hanson; brother of Angelina Luker, Antoinette Sperling and the late Samuel, Joseph, James, Frank, Camella, Theresa, Barbara and Marie; loving grandfather of Jessica Caramanica, and Anthony, Lea, William and Michael Polito; predeceased by his daughter-in-law, June (Kable) Polito. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Polito was a graduate of Cohasset High School and served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during Korea. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. Bill worked as a welder for Mercury Metals for many years, as well as Computron, before retiring from Wrobel. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. At the request of the family, visiting hours omitted and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to Marine Toys for Tots, attn: Gift Processing, 18251 Quantico Gateweay Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019